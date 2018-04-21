Mining expert speaks at Chipola

Bonnie Love, editor for WorldWide Drilling Resource, Inc., and volunteer for Women in Mining Education Foundation, recently spoke to Chipola College Environmental Science students. She discussed the science of minerals; safety for miners; research and discovery of new minerals; reclamation, restoration and federal/state legislation; and new technology. She discussed limestone and phosphate mining in Florida, where most of the phosphorous is excavated for worldwide use. Limestone in Marianna is rich in calcite, a unique part of the fertile soil for 90% of national peanuts which are harvested within 120 miles of Dothan.

