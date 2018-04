The Chipley Police Department announces the arrest of Michael W. Phipps, 39, of Chipley, Florida.

On April 17, 2018, the Chipley Police Department received a complaint regarding allegations of molestation of a juvenile. Investigators with the Police Department worked in conjunction with the Department of Children and Families (DCF) which led to the arrest of Phipps on April 18, 2018.

Phipps was booked into the Washington County Jail on one count of Lewd and Lascivious Behavior.