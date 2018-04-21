Conversational Spanish offered at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer a course in Spanish Conversation for Foreign Travel, May 8-June 19. The two semester-hour class will meet Mondays and Tuesdays from 5:30 to 7:45 p.m. There are no prereqisites. Tuition and fees are $224. Registration is April 9–May 8. Apply online at https://my.chipola.edu/ICS/Admissions/

The course designed for those who wish to acquire a conversational knowledge of Spanish for foreign travel. A brief introduction to the culture of Spanish-speaking countries is included, as well as essential communication for work, travel, and volunteer service. Although it does not meet university curriculum requirements in foreign language, the course may be useful as a refresher course for students who have interrupted their studies in Spanish by a semester or more.

Professor Dr. Mark T. Ebel has taught Spanish for 26 years, both in the U.S. and abroad. Having visited 26 foreign countries, Dr. Ebel’s personal travel experiences will serve as a course component.

For information, contact Dr. Ebel at ebelm@chipola.edu or (850)718-2282.