Bowen obit

Kenneth Alvin Bowen, age 67 of Marianna, FL passed from this life on Friday, April 20, 2018 at his home in Marianna. He was born on May 27, 1950 to the late Cecil Alvin and Rosa Lee (Reese) Bowen in Edna, TX.

Kenneth lived most of his life in the Jackson County area and before retiring worked in the oil fields in Louisiana.

Along with his parents he is preceded in death by his brother, James Bowen, sisters, Martha Deloris Bowen, Donna Kay Barus, Bonnie Bell Bowen.

Survivors include, sisters, Wanda Lea Tindell of Marianna, FL, Lavern Green, Connie Casper, Iris Jean Tenney, Wynona Marlean Guthery, brothers, Virgil Bowen, Larry Bowen, nephew, Robert Tindell III and wife Helen of Graceville, FL.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

