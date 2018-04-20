Taylor obit

Sweet baby boy, Anthony Roland Taylor, was a little fighter who lived and loved in his mother’s arms until Jesus welcomed him home on April 18, 2018.

Anthony was born on April 17, 2018 at Gulf Coast Medical Center to Heath Roland Taylor and Savannah Brooke Capps. Although brief, the time he spent on this earth will forever impact those who loved and cherished him. Mommy and Daddy love you!

He was preceded in death by his maternal great grandmother: Donna Capps; maternal great grandparents: Wesley and Aileen Sistrunk; paternal great grandmother: Sharon Nicholsl.

He is survived by his loving parents, Heath Roland Taylor and Savannah Brooke Capps of Graceville, Florida; maternal grandparents: Mark Anthony and Shauna Foran of Cottondale, Florida; paternal grandparents: Regina and Heath Taylor of Chipley, Florida; maternal great grandparents:Naoma and Brady Foran of Cottondale, Florida; maternal great grandmother: Charlotte Foran of Grand Ridge, Florida; maternal great great grandmother: Linda Capps of Panama City, Florida; paternal great grandmother: Sara Thomas of Graceville, Florida; paternal great grandfather: Jim Nichols of Graceville, Florida; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and loved ones.

Funeral services will be held 2P.M. Friday, April 20, 2018 at First Baptist Church of Cottondale with Rev. Brian Braxton officiating. Interment will follow in Magnolia Church Cemetery in Altha, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

“Babies who are taken too soon were never touched by fear. They never knew sadness, never felt alone, and most importantly, always knew love.”