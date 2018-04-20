Swimming lessons set at Chipola

MARIANNA—Chipola College will offer various swimming lessons for all ages.

A Parent/Infant Class (ages 3 and under) will meet June 4-7 at 10 a.m. with a registration deadline of May 31. Cost is $55.

An Adult Class (ages 15 and up) will meet June 4-7, at 7:00 p.m. with a registration deadline of May 31. Cost is $55.

Group lessons for ages four and up will meet during two sessions: Session 1: June 11-21 with a registration deadline of June 7; Session 2: July 16-26, with a registration deadline of July 12. Classes for ages 4 and 5 at 9 a.m. Classes for ages 6 to 14 are at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Sessions include eight 45-minute classes which meet Monday through Thursday for two weeks. Lessons are based on a combination of nationally-recognized methods.

Cost of each two-week session is $55. Pre-registration is required, with a $5 late registration fee.

The Pool will open for public swimming May 14 with weekend hours beginning June 2. Pool hours are Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours are subject to change for events, classes or inclement weather. Daily admission to the pool is $3 for ages 12 and under, and $4 for ages 13 and up. Family and individual season passes are also available.

For information, call 718-2473 or visit www.chipola.edu.