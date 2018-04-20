J. Kevin Orr, age 73, of Marianna died Friday, April 6, 2018.

Kevin was the youngest of five children born to William M. and Katherine Cecelia Orr in Fairmont, WV. He attended St. Peter’s Catholic High School and graduated from West Virginia University. He was a successful realtor in Marco Island, FL before relocating to Marianna, FL. Kevin regularly attended St. Anne Catholic Church and was an active member of the Knights of Columbus.

Kevin was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Cecelia and brother, William M. Orr.

Survivors include siblings, Mary Katherine Johnston of Salisbury, MD, Jane DeRollo of Charlotte, NC, Joseph A. Orr of Naples, FL and many nieces and nephews.

A memorial mass will be celebrated at St. Anne Catholic Church at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 21, 2018.

James and Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel is in charge of arrangements and a private interment will follow.