Josie F. Lay, 79, of Marianna, died Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

A native of Calhoun County, Ms. Lay had resided in Jackson County for the past several years. She was a member of Page Pond Assembly of God in Altha.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James Lay; parents, Alvin “Hasty” and Esther Williford; brother, Clay Williford.

Survivors include one daughter, Candace Cobb and husband, Jody along with their children, Ethan and Cindel all of Marianna; one son, Tony Lay and wife, Karen along with their children, Jackie and Nicole all of Altha; five sisters, Sylvia Veal of Bay Minette, AL, Sonja Miller and husband, Johnny of Altha, Pam Porter, Dawn Burke, and Karen Callaway all of Marianna; one brother, Henry “Wink” Williford and wife, Denise of Beatrice, NE along with a host of nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be 2:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 at Mt. Olive Cemetery with Dennis Cobb officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.

The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, April 20, 2018 at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel.