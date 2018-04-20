Chipola Performing Arts events in April

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will host several events in April.

The Chipola Sophomore Cabaret featuring music majors is Friday, April 20, at6 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre. Tickets—$5—include a sweet dessert and the sounds of selected Chipola voice, piano and instrumental majors as they perform their sophomore recitals.

Chipola’s Spring Ensemble Concert is Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m., in theCenter for the Arts. Featuring the College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Community Chorus, Rock and Jazz Band and the new Wind Ensemble, the free event is open to the public.

Chipola Theatre Director Charles Sirmon invites the public to enjoy a Student Acting/Directing project at the college Thursday, April 26, at 4 p.m.

The free 30-minute program will include the following student directors and scenes: Landry Tharp: Almost Maine; Red Hall: Steel Magnolias and Ashley Braswell – Patio Porch.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 718-2420.