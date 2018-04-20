Chipola Commencement May 3 in Dothan

MARIANNA—The Chipola College 2018 Commencement Ceremony is set for Thursday, May 3, at 7 p.m., at the Dothan Civic Center. The address is 126 St. Andrews Street, Dothan, AL, 36303.

Graduates should receive an email from the college about caps and gowns which will be picked up in the Book Store.

Counted as members of the class are all who will complete degrees or certificates from December of 2017 to May of 2018 or during the Summer 2018 terms. Diplomas will be awarded for Bachelor of Science, Associate in Science, Associate in Arts and Workforce Development Certificates. Chipola graduates may invite an unlimited number of family members and guests to share the event. The ceremony will be broadcast live on YouTube available at this link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=68tXf3CXUdE&feature=youtu.be

Rep. Brad Drake, a member of the Florida House of Representatives, will deliver the commencement address. Rep. Drake is a resident of Walton County and an 8th generation Floridian. He attended Northwest Florida State College (formerly Okaloosa-Walton) and earned a Bachelor of Science in Economics from the University of Florida.

Rep. Drake was first elected to the Florida House in 2008 and served until 2012. He was reelected in 2014 and currently serves District 5 representing Walton, Holmes, Washington, Jackson and north Bay County. For the 2017 Session, he served as Chairman of the Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, Vice Chair of the Transportation and Tourism Subcommittee, Government Accountability Committee, Health Innovation Subcommittee, Oversight, Transparency and Administration Subcommittee.

He was recently named to the Select Committee on Triumph Gulf Coast, a nonprofit corporation organized to oversee 75 percent of all funds recovered by the Florida Attorney General for economic damages that resulted from the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill.

Rep. Drake’s grandfather, J. Troy Peacock, served in the Florida House, from the 1930’s to the 1950’s. His father, David Earl Drake, was Superintendent of Walton County Schools, 1976-1980.

For information about the graduation ceremony, contact the Admissions and Records Office at 850-718-2311 or visit www.chipola.edu.