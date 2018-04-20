BCF to host Worship Symposium

The Music and Worship Division at The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is excited to announce the upcoming Worship Symposium on Monday, April 30, from 11:00 a.m. to 12:20 p.m. The symposium will be held in the Gallery located in the college dining facility, the Deese Center.

The Director of the Florida Baptist Worship Choir and Orchestra Terry Williams will be the special guest lecturer. His primary focus will be on identifying the difference between a worship leader and a worship pastor. He will also share the importance of motivating and leading people within the music and worship ministry, and the rewards.

The symposium is open to all worship majors at BCF as well as music ministers and worship pastors from the local area. Lunch will be available for $6.50, but there is no cost to attend.

For more information about the Worship Symposium at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 427 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.