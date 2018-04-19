Tobacco Free Florida proudly presents the second annual Squirrels, Girls & Pearls women’s expo on Saturday, May 5, from 10-3pm at Falling Waters State Park in Chipley. This event centers on all things for women including products, services, health and civic involvement.

Come relax in a beautiful natural setting while browsing vendors for early gift ideas, register for that gym membership or schedule some health check-ups. Maybe you need a day with the girls or a spa day to pamper yourself? You can take care of that and much more! There will also be live entertainment and delicious food. So, don’t miss this wonderful opportunity to indulge yourself. Cost for entry is only $5 per vehicle.