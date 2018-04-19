Randall Franks in concert at First Presbyterian

TV star/entertainer Randall Franks will perform at ……

A special performance by former NBC and CBS star Randall Franks, “Officer Randy Goode” of TV’s “In the Heat of the Night,” will be part of Randall Franks Concert at the First Presbyterian Church at 658 5th Street in Chipley, Florida on Saturday, May 5, 2018 at 7:00 P.M.. Tickets are $10.00. For more information, call 850 638 1629 First Presbyterian Church or 850 960 1347 Barbara Russell

“I look forward to joining many of my old friends and making some new ones at this event,” Franks said. “I will be sharing music and comedy from my latest CD as well as some of the favorite requested hits from throughout my career.”

Franks’ musical stylings have been heard in 150 countries and by more than 25 million Americans. His musical career boasts 23 album releases, 20 singles, and over 200 recordings with various artists from various genres.

The award-winning journalist and author of nine books focused on a murder mystery with his latest “A Badge or an Old Guitar.”

In addition to touring internationally, the former member of Bill Monroe’s Blue Grass Boys hosts 4 concerts annually at the Ringgold’s Patriot Hall raising funds for the Pearl and Floyd Franks Scholarship Fund.

For 30 years, Franks has also been a mainstay in television appearing regularly in three televisions series and 15 movies. In his latest starring role, he joins Soren Fulton for the Christian thriller “Broken.”

The Grand Ole Opry ® guest star’s best-selling release, “Handshakes and Smiles” was a top twenty Christian music seller. Many of his albums were among the top 30-bluegrass recordings of their release year. The former Male Vocalist of the Year is an International Bluegrass Music Museum Legend and an inductee in the Independent Country Music Hall of Fame. He served for a decade as celebrity host for the Grand Master Fiddler Championship which is presented at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.

His latest CD “Keep ‘Em Smilin’” features Christian music and comedy and he enlightens with his latest in his book series “Encouragers III: A Guiding Hand.”

The multi-award winning journalist is an author and syndicated columnist reaching readers throughout the South and Midwest.

For more information, visit randallfranks.com.