Hughes obit

Arleen Hughes, 66 of Graceville, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep on Sunday morning, April 15, 2018.

Arleen was truly a remarkable women. From her early years, life circumstances dictated that Arleen would need to be a strong-independent woman. Always concerned for others before herself, she was a true champion. She loved unconditionally and knew how much her family loved her and she in return of that love for each of them. Her years as a CNA were over 30 years including 4 years at Gulf Coast Medical and the last 12 years at Bay Medical.

A Celebration of Her Life will be 5 p.m., Friday, April 20, 2018 at the Chapel of James & Lipford Funeral Home with Rev. Chester Padgett officiating. A time to visit will be after.

Predeceased by her husband Steven Oliver Hughes, one brother Richard Henry Albert, one sister Mary Eileen Albert.

Survived by her beloved children Aaron Michael Hughes (Stephanie), Yerington, NV, Heather Bengry (James), Graceville, FL; one sister Margaret Fiedler, San Dimas, CA; four grandchildren Trevor Bengry, Hailey Hughes, Steven Hughes, Maddie Bengry.