Dansby obit

Bonnie L. Dansby, age 68 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at her home. She was born on November 14, 1949 to the late William and Bernice (Gentry) Eldridge in Houston County, AL.

Along with her parents Bonnie is preceded in death by her husband, Kenn Dansby, siblings, Sara Wright, Ed Eldridge and Randall Eldridge.

Survivors include, her children, Frank Kirkland and wife Tawnya of Headland, AL, Hillary Kirkland of Chipley, FL, Kimbraly Freeman and husband Greg of Enterprise, MS, Michelle Periko of Ormond Beach, FL, Mitch Dansby and wife Debbie of Ormond Beach, FL, siblings, Leonard Eldridge and wife Mary of Newville, AL, Carliss Eldridge and wife Jeanette of Webb, AL, twelve grandchildren, three great grandchildren, one special niece, Margie Askew of Blakely, GA and many more nieces, nephews and close friends.

A Memorial Service will be held on Friday, April 20, 2018 at Brown Funeral Home. Visitation will be held from 3:00-4:00 P.M. in the Chapel with the Memorial Service officiated by Reverend Ernie Gray starting at 4:00 P.M.

Memorialization will follow by cremation. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

