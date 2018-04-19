Chipola softball claims conference title

MARIANNA— The top-ranked Chipola College softball team (46-1, 18-1) will represent the Panhandle Conference in the FCSAA State Softball Tournament, May 3-6 in Longwood, FL. Chipola is Panhandle Conference Champion and first in both the state and national polls with a 46-1 record.

Alexis Grampp leads Chipola in hitting with a .486 average. She has .603 on base percentage, 53 hits in 109 at bats, and only 8 strikeouts.

Candela Figueroa leads the team in stolen bases with 54. She is batting .462 with 7 homeruns. Bobbie Morris is hitting. 429.

Three aces lead Chipola in pitching. Krystal Goodman (18-0) has a 0.41 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 119 innings pitched. Morgan Goree (18-0) also has a 0.41 ERA with 103 strikeouts in 101 innings. Amy Woodham (6-0) has a 1.08 ERA in 51 innings.

Chipola swept Tallahassee (10-0, 8-0) in a double-header on April 18. The Lady Indians suffered their only misfire of the season on April 16, a 2-1 loss to Gulf Coast.

The Lady Indians have an 18-1 conference mark as of April 19. Other league records are: Gulf Coast (11-9), Pensacola (10-10), Northwest (9-11) and Tallahassee (1-18).

Chipola hosted the Chinese National Team, March 28, in a pair of exhibition games at the Chipola field. More than 500 fans attended the games. Chipola dropped game one, 4-1, and lost game two, 6-5 in eight innings.

To see Chipola games live, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.