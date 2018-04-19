Chipola players sign with major universities

MARIANNA—Chipola College Athletics on April 17 hosted a signing ceremony for 13 student-athletes who signed with four-year colleges and universities.

Athletes from the following sports signed with these colleges:

Women’s Basketball—Nana Sule of Abuja, Nigeria—New Mexico State University; Tyra Johnson of Decatur, Alabama—Troy University; Kiana Coomber of Fairbury, Illinois, University of Memphis.

Men’s Basketball—Yuat Alok of Auckland, New Zealand—Texas Christian University; Tobias (TJ) Howard of Lithonia, Georgia—Towson University; Shamarkus Kennedy of Tuscaloosa, Alabama—McNeese State University; Brandon Mahan of Birmingham—Texas A and M; Pape Diop of Senegal—Southeastern Louisiana University.

Baseball—Phillip Sanderson of Greenville, North Carolina—University of North Carolina at Greensboro; Alex Webb of Columbia, Tennessee—Jacksonville State University.

Softball—Krystal Goodman of Long Beach, Mississippi—University of Alabama; Morgan Goree of Senoia, Georgia—University of West Georgia; Alexis Grampp of Chattanooga, Tennessee—Eastern New Mexico University; Debora Ribeiro of Sao Paulo, Brazil—University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Chipola Athletic Director Jeff Johnson, said, “This is a great group of student-athletes who are continuing the Chipola tradition of moving to the next level. The majority of our players sign with four-year colleges and several sign professional contracts. We are very proud of our record of preparing student-athletes to play at the next level.”

Chipola competes in five intercollegiate sports—baseball, softball, men’s and women’s basketball and women’s cross country.