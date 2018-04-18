U.S. 90 resurfacing project set to begin

Construction activities will begin on U.S. 90 in Holmes County the week of Monday, April 30, 2018. Improvements will consist of milling and resurfacing the roadway from the Washington County line to east of Banfill Avenue, and placement of and new signs and pavement markings.

Motorists can expect intermittent lane restrictions. However, there will be no lane closures allowed between 6 a.m. and 8 am. And from 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. during active school periods. Weather permitting, the project will be complete summer 2018.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.