Pitman obit

Harold “Sonny” Pitman, 82, of Malone, FL went to be with the Lord at his residence on Monday, April 16, 2018 after a short battle with cancer.

Sonny was born March 29, 1936 in Dothan, AL and later moved to Pensacola, FL at six weeks old. As a teenager, Sonny worked in his fathers business, “Pensacola Glass Co.” He joined the Air Force on January 19, 1955 and served as a Tactical Instructor at Lackland AFB in San Antonio, TX for one year, a Physical Training Instructor for one year, and was in missile and aircraft for two years. Sonny served his country in the Air Force until January 18, 1959 and left as an Airman First Class. He was a deacon and member of Friendship Baptist Church of Malone, FL.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold G. and Martha Helen Whitman Pitman; daughters, Tamela Pitman Fowler and Pamela Pitman Sauseda; brother, Gordan Pitman and sister, Helen Andrianos.

Sonny is survived by his wife of 32 years, Margaret “Peggy” Pitman; sons, Mike Pitman and wife, Gina of Hineston, LA and Mark Pitman and wife, Rosie of Venice, FL; daughter, Peggy Sue Pitman of Pensacola, FL; stepdaughter, Janine Owen and husband, Steve and one stepson, Allen Gilmore all of Sarasota, FL; four grandchildren, Cassidy Aitken, Kevin Crough, Amanda Pitman and Wyatt Pitman; four great grandchildren, Devon Pitman, Skyler Nichols, Macie Aitken and Harper O’Quinn; one great great granddaughter, Farrah Pitman; sister, Martha Ann Wiggins of Pace, FL and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, 2018 at Friendship Baptist Church with Rev. Danny Sumerlin, Dr. Charles Parker, & Dr. Shawn Buice officiating, James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to services at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 5507 Friendship Church Rd, Malone, FL, 32445.