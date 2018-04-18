McCall obit

Mr. Daniel ‘Dan’ Rogers McCall, age 85, of Vernon, FL passed away April 16, 2018 at his home. He was born June 17, 1932 in Franklin, NC to the late James Albert and Flora Fitzgerald McCall.

He was retired from State of Florida Department of Transportation as a maintenance technician.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters: N.A. McCall, Elizabeth Huscusson, and Jenny Sue Brendle.

Dan was survived by his wife, Mary Sue McCall of Vernon; three daughters: Kay Smith of Vernon; Donna West and husband Dave of Hollywood, FL; Teresa Sims and husband Mark of Bonifay, FL; three brothers: James McCall and wife Sue, Johnny McCall and wife Virginia, Charles McCall and wife Faye; and one sister, Karen Stinson all of Franklin, NC. Survivors also include three grandchildren: Brad West, Chad West, Kristen Hayes; and three great-grandchildren, Walker Hayes, Cauley Hayes, Keller Hayes.

Funeral services will be held April 19, 2018 Thursday 11:00 AM at Unity Baptist Church with Rev. Aubrey Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Peel Funeral home directing. The family will receive friends at visitation Thursday 10-11AM one hour prior to the service at Unity Baptist Church.