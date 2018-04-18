Mrs. Dona Jo Furr, 58 of Bonifay, Florida died on Saturday, April 14, 2018, at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

Born Sunday, November 29, 1959 in Chipley, Florida.

She is survived by her husband Zane Furr and daughter and son in law Kuila & Jason Cannon of Westville.

Preceded in death by her sons Brett Furr & Jason Furr.

She had 7 grandchildren whom she dearly loved. Beloved wife, mother and nana.

A memorial service will be at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Pleasant Hill Free Will Baptist Church located at 1900 Pleasant Hill Road Bonifay, with the Dr. Shelly Chandler officiating. Interment to follow in Quitman, Georgia, beside her sons.