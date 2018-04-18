BCF president elected vice chair of the State of Florida Commission for Independent Education

During the State of Florida Commission for Independent Education meeting held in March, The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) President Thomas A. Kinchen was elected as the Vice Chairman of the Commission. The Commission for Independent Education works closely with independent schools, colleges, and universities in obtaining their state licensure and directs matters relating to program improvement, consumer protection, institutional policies and procedures, and administration in keeping with the Florida Department of Education’s goals of “producing a seamless educational system.”

“I am delighted to have the opportunity to serve as a member of the Commission for Independent Education for the State of Florida,” stated Kinchen. “The Commission provides vitally important services designed to assure that the citizens of the State of Florida receive the highest quality education in the many independent schools across the state. I am very grateful that The Baptist College of Florida is represented on this body. I am thankful to the other Commissioners for their confidence in electing me to serve as Vice Chairman of the Commission.”

Kinchen has served in senior leadership positions within multiple areas of higher education as well as within denominational life and in civic organizations. He has been identified as a strong visionary leader and incredible president having served at the helm of The Baptist College of Florida for almost 29 years. Under his leadership, the college has seen tremendous academic growth and achievements, major construction, and global, life-changing impact as God called men and women graduate from BCF prepared to change the world. Kinchen’s greatest accolades are seen in the hearts and lives he has touched and ministries initiated by BCF graduates serving all over the world.

