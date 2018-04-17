WCSO arrests two after execution of warrant leads to drugs found in home

An active Holmes County warrant leads to the arrest of a man and woman in Washington County who are now facing additional charges.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Holmes County Sheriff’s Office worked together Friday morning, to execute a warrant out of Holmes County, stemming from a recent drug round up. Jimmy Phillip Ryals, 38, of Boswell Road in Bonifay, was taken into custody after being located at the home of Justina Rae Williams, 29, of Douglas Ferry Road in Chipley.

As law enforcement arrived at the home on Friday morning, Williams advised investigators that Ryals was inside a bedroom of the home. Ryals was immediately taken into custody on an outstanding warrant from Holmes County for sale of methamphetamine and an outstanding violation of state probation warrant from Washington County. During the arrest, deputies discovered a bag in his pants pocket which contained two hypodermic needles, two clear bags of methamphetamine, and a smaller bag that contained two pills identified as a prescription medication, known as Xanax, which is a controlled substance. Also, located on the table, next to the bed where Ryals was found, was a glass pipe.

Ryals was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was also booked on the new charges of possession of a methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and three counts of possession of drug paraphernalia.

Williams was also arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on two counts of possession of a new legend drug without a prescription and possession of marijuana, after investigators located multiple prescription pills and marijuana in the livingroom.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.