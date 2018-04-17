Traffic stop leads to warrant arrest and drug charges for Washington County woman

A Washington County woman was arrested on an outstanding warrant and possession charges following a traffic stop.

Early Saturday afternoon, April 14th, a Washington County Sheriff’s deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of Corbin Road and Orange Hill Road. The driver, 48-year-old Jennifer Lynn Bau, was found to have an active Washington County warrant and asked to step out of the vehicle.

As the deputy advised Bau of her outstanding warrant and attempted to take her into custody, she repeatedly resisted arrest by continuing to remove her arms from the handcuffs, attempting to free herself from the deputy’s hold.

Once Bau was taken into custody, K9 Axil was deployed and alerted to the presence of narcotics at the driver’s door. A search of the vehicle led to the discovery of a makeup bag, which held three prescription pill bottles containing eight different types of pills, three of which were controlled substances. Also located in the makeup bag was a metal cylinder that contained burnt marijuana.

Bau was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, five counts of possession of a new legend drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer without violence, and the active Washington County warrant.

