Pettis obit

Travis E. Pettis, age 73, of Alford, Florida went home to be with the Lord on April 14, 2018 at Flower’s Hospital in Dothan, Alabama.

Travis was born on February 3, 1945 in Washington County, Florida to Carl Pettis Jr. and Ollie Mae Nelson. He was a lifelong resident of the Florida Panhandle and a graduate of Cottondale High School Class of 1964. He was also a member of Orange Hill United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his son, Tracy Earl Pettis and wife Dana of Manchester, Tennessee; brother: Robert Johnson of Marianna, Florida; sister: Patricia Register of Panama City, Florida; very close friend: Clerea Hodges and husband Robert of Marianna, Florida; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:30P.M. Wednesday, April 18, 2018 at Orange Hill United Methodist Church in Chipley, Florida. Interment will follow in Macedonia Cemetery in Cottondale, Florida with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.

The family will receive friends for visitation from 6-8P.M. Tuesday, April 17, 2018 at Obert Funeral Home in Chipley, Florida.