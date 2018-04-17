Holmes and Washington County Traffic Alert

Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Holmes and Washington Counties as crews perform the below:

Holmes County:

State Road (S.R.) 2 Routine Bridge Maintenance over Ten Mile Creek – Traffic will be reduced to one lane on S.R. 2 over Ten Mile Creek, about two miles west of S.R. 79, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday, April 17 as crews perform routine bridge maintenance.

Washington County:

S.R. 273 (Campbellton Highway) Just East of 7th Avenue – The eastbound lane of Campbellton Highway just east of 7th Avenue will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 18 as crews repair a damaged power pole. Traffic flaggers will be onsite to direct traffic.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to use caution when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.