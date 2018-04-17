Giddiens obit

Kathleen Giddiens, age 78, passed from this life Saturday, April 14, 2018 at her home. She was born in Albany, GA on January 11, 1940 to George Washington and Rozell (Veazy) Barfield.

Kathleen was preceded in death by her parents; two sons: Johnny Clark and Ricky Clark; three brothers: George, Larry and Oscar Barfield; and two sisters: Eileen Barfield and Margaret Barfield Peek.

She is survived by her husband, Billy Giddiens of Chipley; one son, Toby Clark and wife Charli; two daughters: Diane Lacayo and husband Dennis of Mexico Beach, and Terri Johnson and husband Carl of Sonora, TX; one brother, Johnny Barfield of Wausau; one sister, Debbie Cannon of Milton; 11 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and two great great grandchildren.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 21, at Brown Funeral Home Chapel. Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.