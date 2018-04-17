Congressman Dunn’s Statement on the Passing of First Lady Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Neal Dunn (FL-02) released the following statement in response to the passing of First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Former First Lady Barbara Bush said the most important things in life were faith, family, and friends. She embodied all that and more. She was smart, tough, sincerely patriotic, a wonderful mother, and always the classiest person in the room. Our faith renews us and reassures us that she will live on in the hearts of all who knew her and that we will all meet again on the other side of this mortal life. May she rest in peace.”