Boyett obit

Mrs. Ople Lee Boyett, age 71, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 14, 2018 at Bay Medical Center Panama City, Florida. She was born April 5, 1947 in Vernon, FL to the late William Wesley Tharp and Annie Myrl Odom Tharp.

She retired from the Washington County School District where she worked in administration, as a school bus driver and various other positions.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, Willie Walter Boyett; a sister, Ollie Cooper; two brothers, Leo Tharp and Otis Tharp; and a brother-in-law Eddie Gilbert.

Ople was survived by one daughter, Lee Galbreath and her husband Michael of Panama City, FL; one son, Willie Gene Boyett of Vernon, FL; one brother, Windle Tharp of Wausau, FL; four sisters: Gloria Scott of Vernon, Frances Golden of Bonifay, FL, Oneida Gilbert of Cottondale,FL, and Joyce Woodham of Vernon; seven grandchildren: Donaovan Galbreath, Jordan Galbreath, Jesikka Gainey, Willian Boyett, Raeanna Boyett, Kaydance Boyett, Kannon Boyett; and companion, Terry Wayne Brewer.

Graveside funeral services will be held April 20, 2018 Friday 2:00 PM at New Hope Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Dennis Boyett and Rev. Keith Mashburn officiating. Interment will be in the New Hope Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral directing. The family will receive friends at a visitation held Thursday 6-8 PM April 19 at Peel Funeral Home Vernon Chapel, Vernon, FL.