Moore obit

Lula Jane Moore, age 82 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on Saturday morning, April 14, 2018 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL. She was born on February 19, 1936 in Topeka, KS to the late Clarence and Letha (Coursey) Seal.

Mrs. Moore has been a resident of the Chipley area since 1998 moving from Raleigh, NC. She is a member of the New Vision Methodist Church and worked as a Volunteer for the Red Cross and Family Services for the United States Air Force.

Along with her parents she is preceded in death by one brother, Carl D. Seal.

Survivors include, her husband, Bob Moore of Chipley, FL, one son, Calvin Quattlebaum of Iowa, five daughters, Lurlene Gordey and husband Mike of Panama City, FL, Arta Quattlebaum of Panama City, FL, Paula Quattlebaum of Sneads, FL, Kristi Jowers and husband Alan of Destin, FL, Becky Moore of Crestview, FL, thirteen grandchildren and five great grandchildren.

Memorialization will be by cremation with a Service being scheduled for a later date. Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL is in charge of arrangements.

