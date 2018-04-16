Bushong obit

Merle Bushong, age 80 of Sunny Hills, FL passed from this life on Thursday, April 12, 2018. She was born on October 22, 1937 in Donaldsonville, GA to the late Jack and Nancy (Shelley) Whitehead.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Merrill Bushong.

Survivors include, son, Anthony Schultz, daughter, Leslie Shannon Hayes and husband Sammy, one brother, Charles Whitehead, grandchildren, Justin Schultz, MaKayla Schultz, Dylan Wright, and Mackenzie Wright.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Brown Funeral Home of Chipley, FL in charge of arrangements.

