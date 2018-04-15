K9 alert leads to meth arrests

Washington County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle early Thursday morning, leading to the arrest of a man and woman on multiple drug charges.

Just after midnight, a WCSO deputy stopped a vehicle at the intersection of Orange Hill Road and Stewart Road in Chipley. During the stop, K9 Jet alerted to the presence of illegal narcotics at the passenger side door of the vehicle.

The passenger, later identified as 48-year-old Stephen Christopher Higbee, of Wausau, was asked to place a leash on his dog and step out of the vehicle. As Higbee began to stall and avoided following commands to exit the vehicle, the deputy noticed a large knife positioned between his legs. Higbee was given instructions to exit the vehicle without touching the knife. Before exiting the vehicle, Higbee, again not following directions, took the knife in hand and placed it on the dash.

Once outside of the vehicle, during the initial pat-down search, Higbee pushed away from the deputy, trying to regain entry into the vehicle. As Higbee was being removed from the vehicle, the dog attempted to attack the deputy.

Higbee was then placed in handcuffs and a search revealed approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine and several prescription pills in his front pants pocket.

The remainder of the occupants were removed from the vehicle and a search led to the discovery of 4 glass pipes in the area that Higbee was sitting.

Higbee was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on the charges of resisting an officer without violence, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A second passenger, Rosanna Elisha Richards, 31, of Cottondale, was found to be in possession of three different types of prescription medications and booked into the Washington County Jail on three counts of possession of a controlled substance without a prescription. Richards was also booked on an outstanding Washington County failure to appear warrant for driving with a suspended license and a Holmes County warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.