Nighttime pavement testing on U.S. 90 at Holmes Creek Bridge

Traffic will be reduced to one lane on the bridge located on U.S. 90 over Holmes Creek from 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 to 5 a.m. Thursday, April 19 as crews perform soil testing. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist with traffic control. Drivers are reminded to use caution, especially at night, when traveling through a work zone and to watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.

All activities are weather dependent and may be delayed or re-scheduled in the event of inclement weather.