Darley obit

Mr. Jerry Daniel Darley, age 71, of Vernon, Florida passed away April 12, 2018 at his home. He was born June 7, 1946 in Bonifay, Florida to the late Henry Chester Darley and Jessie Alma King Darley.

In addition to his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by three brothers and one sister.

Mr. Darley is survived by his wife, Shirley Pittman Darley of Vernon, FL; one son, Scott Darley and wife Becky of Nashua, NH; one daughter, April Darley of Bedford, TX; one granddaughter, Lila Darley of Nashua, NH; several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at 10:00 AM Monday, April 16, 2018, in the Live Oak Baptist Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.