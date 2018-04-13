Man out on bond now faces unrelated drug charges

A motorist suspected to be driving under the influence is behind bars in Washington County on drug charges.

A Washington County Sheriff’s deputy stopped an SUV on Pipkin Road, Wednesday, for speeding. After making contact with the driver, James Richard Harris, 36, of Ponce De Leon, FL, deputies suspected he was driving under the influence.

During questioning, Harris consented to a search of the vehicle. The search revealed a folded dollar bill containing methamphetamine in the back passenger floorboard. Harris then admitted to deputies the methamphetamine belonged to him.

Harris was transported to the Washington County Jail and booked on the charges of possession of methamphetamine. He is also currently out on bond in Walton County on the charges of battery and child abuse without great harm.

If you have any knowledge of crimes being committed, or tips, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.