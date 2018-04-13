Drainage work

Due to inclement weather conditions, work originally scheduled to take place on State Park Road at State Road (S.R.) 77 was rescheduled and will take place Friday, April 13. Beginning at 8 a.m. motorists on State Park Road will be restricted to one lane at S.R. 77 as crews install pipe underneath the roadway. This work is being performed as part of the Blue Lake pumping system. Traffic flaggers will be on site to assist drivers. Motorists should be prepared to stop and expect slight delays. The temporary lane closure will remain in place until work is complete.

All planned construction activities are weather dependent and may be rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Drivers are reminded to pay attention to the speed limit when traveling through the construction area and to use caution, especially at night, when driving in work zones.