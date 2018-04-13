Chipola Softball claims conference title

MARIANNA— The top-ranked Chipola College softball team (43-0, 15-0) hosts Pensacola, Saturday, April 14, at 1 p.m. The last home game is Wednesday, April 18, 4 p.m., against Tallahassee.

Chipola captured the Panhandle Conference title this week and will represent the conference in the FCSAA State Softball Tournament, May 3-6 in Longwood, FL. Chipola is first in both the state and national polls with a perfect 43-0 record.

The Lady Indians are the Panhandle Conference Champions with a 15-0 mark. Other league records are: Pensacola (10-7), Gulf Coast (8-8), Northwest (7-10) and Tallahassee (0-15).

Chipola scored a 13-2 win over Northwest on April 10.

Chipola hosted the Chinese National Team, March 28, in a pair of exhibition games at the Chipola field. More than 500 fans attended the games. Chipola dropped game one, 4-1, and lost game two, 6-5 in eight innings.

Chipola swept Northwest (3-0, 8-0) on March 24. In game one, Ally Clegg was 2 for 3 with a homerun. Clegg and Amy Woodham each had two stolen bases. Krystal Goodman earned the win on the mound with 11 strikeouts in 7 innings.

In game two over Northwest, Clegg was 2 for 3 with an RBI and a stolen base. Morgan Goree earned the win with 5 strikeouts in 5 innings.

To see Chipola games live, visit www.chipolaathletics.com.