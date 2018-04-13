Chipola Performing Arts events in April

MARIANNA—The Chipola College Fine and Performing Arts Department will host several events in April.

Jazzmatazz 2018 is set for Thursday and Friday, April 12–13. Evening performances are Thursday, April 12 and Friday, April 13 at 7 p.m. The annual shows by Chipola’s award-winning Show Choir will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the group under the direction of Angie White and Dr. Josh Martin. Tickets—$10—are available in the box office.

Chipola guitar instructor Christopher Mrofchak will present a free concert Tuesday, April 17, at 7 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre of the Center for the Arts. Mrofchak is pursuing a Doctorate of Musical Arts at FSU under renowned pedagogue Bruce Holzman. Mrofchak’s treatise will consider solo works of Takashi Yoshimatsu.

The Chipola Sophomore Cabaret featuring music majors is Friday, April 20, at6 p.m., in the Experimental Theatre. Tickets—$5—include a sweet dessert and the sounds of selected Chipola voice, piano and instrumental majors as they perform their sophomore recitals.

Chipola’s Spring Ensemble Concert is Tuesday, April 24, at 7 p.m., in theCenter for the Arts. Featuring the College Chorus, President’s Ensemble, Community Chorus, Rock and Jazz Band and the new Wind Ensemble, the free event is open to the public.

Chipola and Florida State University’s Institute on World War II and the Human Experience are hosting a collaborative exhibit, “Artistic Expression through Conflict: The Use of Art in World War II.” The exhibit will be open weekdays through April 18, Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and Friday, 9 a.m.-Noon.

For information, visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice or call 718-2420.