Chipola Baseball leads Panhandle Conference

MARIANNA—The defending national champion Chipola College Indians (34-10, 14-4) host Pensacola, Wednesday, April 18, at 5 p.m. The team also hosts Northwest, Saturday, April 21, at 1 p.m. and Gulf Coast, Monday, April 23 at 5 p.m.

Chipola (14-4) leads the Panhandle Conference as of April 12. Other standings are: Tallahassee (10-8), Pensacola (8-10), Gulf Coast (7-11) and Northwest (5-1).

The Indians beat Tallahassee 2-1 on April 11. Edmond Americaan was 3 for 4. Max Guzman was 2 for 4. Phillip Sanderson (8-1) earned the win with 2 strikeouts in 8 innings. Jared Howell picked up the save in the last inning.

Chipola dropped a 4-1 decision to Tallahassee on April 9. Andrew Grogan (7-1) was charged with the loss. He had 9 strikeouts and gave up 7 hits in 8 innings.

Chipola swept Gulf Coast (6-0, 12-2) on April 6. Chipola beat Gulf Coast 10-5 in the first game of a four-game series on April 3.

Chipola is batting .324 as a team. Edmond Americaan leads state with .460 average. Max Guzman is second in state .451 and leads state with 12 homeruns.

Pitcher Philip Sanderson is 8-1 with a 3.3 ERA 54 innings. Andrew Grogan (7-1) leads the state with a 1.46 ERA with 2 saves in 49 innings of work.

The Indians are the number two team in the state poll and ranked third in the NJCAA National Poll.