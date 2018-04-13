Cast announced for Chipola’s “The Cat in the Hat Live”

MARIANNA—Chipola College Theater Director Charles Sirmon recently selected the cast for the children’s musical, “The Cat in the Hat Live,” which will be presented to hundreds of elementary school children in May. A public performance is May 10 at 7 p.m.

The cast includes: Ashleigh Braswell as Voiceover, Brock Harris as Boy, Bailey Foxworth as Sally, Mary Keyton as Cat, Destin Dawson as Fish Puppet, Anthony Severson as Fish Voice, Landry Tharp as Thing 1, Grace Wester as Thing 2, Sydney Cobb as Mother, Sarah Liffick and Jayriah McGriff as the Cat in the Hat assistants.

Everyone’s favorite cat comes to life in this theatrical adaptation of the Dr. Seuss classic. From the moment his tall, red-and-white-striped hat appears around the door, Sally and her brother know that The Cat in the Hat is the funniest, most mischievous cat they have ever met. With the trickiest of tricks and the craziest of ideas, he is certainly loads of fun. He turns a rainy afternoon into an amazing adventure…but what will Mum find when she gets home?

Tickets go on sale two weeks prior to the performance. Tickets—$8 for adults and $6 for 18 and under—are available online at www.chipola.edu and at the Center for the Arts Box Office.

For more information, like ChipolaTheatre on Facebook, contact Charles Sirmon, Director, at 718-2227 or email sirmonc@chipola.edu.