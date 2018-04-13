BCF Business students visit Southeast Medical Center

The Baptist College of Florida’s (BCF) Introduction to Business students have been busy this semester understanding the iterative cycle of business. On Tuesday, March 27, four BCF Business Leadership majors and four students from other majors were able to expand their knowledge as it relates to the disciplines of business (accounting, economics, finance, management, and marketing) by engaging in a field experience to Southeast Alabama Medical Center (SAMC) in Dothan, Al.

The students along with their instructor Professor Chantel Oney were able to observe the non-clinical side of patient care. As noted by Professor Oney, “Quite often business has been relegated to just office administration. However, so much goes into play for a business to operate, especially when considering patient care. A hospital’s end goal is to prevent loss of life, in doing so, the ancillary services must function optimally to provide the necessary support and seeing this cyclical process is valuable for business students.”

During the field experience, students were able to see first-hand the marketing, insurance, accounting, human resources, information systems, and supply chain management elements within a hospital setting. English Major Alexis Cundiff remarked, “It was amazing to see how SAMC worked together, like clockwork. Everything connected, which is important not only in business, but critical in a hospital setting. I really appreciated getting to experience the tour of the hospital, and learning how it functions as a business to better serve its patients.”

When students were asked how the field experience enlightened their perspective of business, Business Leadership Major Robert Mitchell reflected on the importance of staying focused on the company mission. He stated, “Running a business requires vision, time, dedication, and being able to see where you want the business to be now and in the future.”

The Bachelor of Arts degree in Business Leadership was launched eight years ago at The Baptist College of Florida, and since its inception, the program directors have been committed to producing the best Christian leaders regardless of the future vocation. For more information about the Business Leadership degree or other degrees offered at The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.