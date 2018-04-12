Sheehan obit

Mrs. Vera Bremer Sheehan, age 63, of Bonifay, Florida passed away April 10, 2018 at her home. She was born February 23, 1955 in Jacksonville, Florida.

Vera was preceded in death by her father, Roy Bremer, her husband, Johnny Dial, one brother, Ben Bremer and two sisters, Barbara Hurlbert and April Bremer.

Mrs. Sheehan is survived by her mother, Doris Metallo and step-father, John Metallo of Jacksonville, FL; one son, Michael Sheehan and wife Ami Arnette of Panama City Beach, FL; one daughter, Eve DuBose of Tampa, FL; two grandchildren, Maegen Sheehan and Julie Sheehan both of Panama City Beach, FL; two brothers, David Bremer of Key West, FL and Curtis Bremer of HI; three sisters, Becky Nowlin, Dawn Croft and Tina Howard all of Jacksonville, FL; several nieces and nephews.

Memorialization will be by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements. A private family memorial service will be held.