The Roulhac Middle School baseball team will be playing for the Middle School Tri-County Baseball Conference Championship Thursday night, April 12, at 5 p.m. at Pal’s Park. Admission is $5.

Team Members: Will Taylor, Carson Shores, Kaden Tharp, Gavin Kindig, Bryson Howard, Parker Smelcer, Travis Drummond, Tucker Barfield, Harrison Adkison and Jeremiah Morris; Team Managers: Jacob Bruner and Daniel Bruner; Head Coach: Tommy Kindig; Asst. Head Coach: Herbert Wiggins.