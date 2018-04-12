Local garden clubs visit the Amaryllis Man

submitted by Gweneth Collins

On Wednesday, April 11, members of Chipley Garden Club and Wausau Garden Club paid a visit to Charlie & Carol Johnston at the Dellwood Amaryllis Flower Gardens in Greenwood. Charlie Johnston, aka The Amaryllis Man, has been growing and marketing amaryllis bulbs for years. His collection features over 70 varieties of the beautiful bulb covering the gambit from the traditional bright red to pink stripes and even lemon yellow. His fields contain over 200,000 bulbs which he ships all over the world.

Mr. Johnston is very enthusiastic when it comes to growing amaryllis flowers and shared his knowledge with the group. He covered light requirements, fertilizing, ways of dividing, water needs, varieties and much more. He demonstrated how to separate the “baby” bulbs from the “mother” bulb and the correct way to plant the bulbs stating, “The shoulders should be showing – 1/3 of the bulb should be above ground.” He also discussed how commercial growers force bulbs to bloom during the holiday season.

Garden club members were treated to refreshments and enjoyed their time spent wandering through amongst the giant flowers.

Earlier in April, Chipley Garden Club started the month off with a bang. The monthly meeting was held at the home of Linda & Ray Pigott on Wednesday, April 4. A program on “How to Make Your Own Seed Bombs” was presented by Zedra Hawkins from Washington County Public Library. After Zedra demonstrated that by combining just a few materials (soil, clay and seeds) anyone could make a seed bomb, members got busy and made some of their own.

Club President Debbie Mitchell conducted the regular business meeting covering the upcoming field trip to The Amaryllis Man, FFGC’s Annual Convention and the District II Spring Meeting. She also announced that tickets are still available for the English Tea event featuring Harvey Cotten on April 21st.

Wildflower Chair Glenda Wilson passed out photographs of wildflowers and teamed up the members to play a game of “Name That Wildflower”. The winning team consists of Kathy Foster, Dania Barnes, Betty Faircloth and Ri McGlamery.

Heather Lopez, Director of Washington County Tourist Development Council, updated the group on designated Wildflower Trails in Washington County – Hwy. 279 and 79, Hwy. 77, 278 and 273. The wildflowers put on a beautiful display this time of year and a trip down any of these highways will be a treat.

If you would like information about any of Chipley Garden Club’s activities, please contact President Debbie Mitchell at 638-0536. The next meeting will be May 2nd at Shivers Park at 10:30AM. Chipley Garden Club happily welcomes new members at anytime during the year.