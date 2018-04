First United Methodist Church of Chipley will be hosting their annual ladies tea on Monday, April 23, at 6 p.m. Sarah Watts will be entertaining, and guests will enjoy a bounty of sandwiches, scones, dessert and, of course, tea. The cost is $20 per person, and all girls and ladies are welcome.

Please call (638-0010) or come by the church office to reserve a seat by April 19.