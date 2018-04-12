Colors of Autism 5K and Fun Run

Chipola Area Autism Resource Center, Inc. (CAARC), is excited to be planning our third annual “Colors of Autism 5K Fun Run”. This event will be held at The Citizens Lodge, 4574 Lodge Drive, Marianna, on Saturday, April 21.

The money raised at this event will help to continue their mission of providing activities, resources, and trainings for individuals with autism, families, and community members, which includes supporting the ASK 4-H Jackson Group and Parent/Caregiver Support Group.

This event will have a live DJ to keep everyone motivated, activities for kids: bouncy house, face painting, arts & crafts, and a silent auction of items donated by local individuals and businesses. Also, local agencies and service providers will have information booths. Chipola Area Autism Resource Center has invited the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department to come and register people for the Take Me Home program, which is a database that law enforcement can use if they encounter someone with a disability who is unable to communicate or if an individual with a disability goes missing.

For more information regarding “The Colors of Autism 5K Fun Run” please contact Syntha Alvarez at (850) 557-7146 or Ann Marie Shelton at (850) 272 6099 or email caarcinfo@gmail.com.