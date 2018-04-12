Chipola students recognized for academic excellence

Chipola College officials recognized the accomplishments of two students—Ann Marie Brown and Katie Everett—at a press conference at the college Wednesday. Both are members of the All-Florida Academic Team for their outstanding academic achievement, leadership and service to their communities. The All-Florida team is sponsored by Phi Theta Kappa and USA Today.

Brown also was named a 2018 Coca-Cola Academic Team Silver Scholar and will receive a $1,250 scholarship. For winning a national award, Brown’s portrait will hang on Chipola’s Academic Wall of Honor.