BCF to conduct fourth Elevate Worship Arts Camp

The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville will be conducting the fourth annual Elevate Worship Arts Camp the week of July 9 through 13. The camp, designed for students who have completed sixth grade through twelfth grade, seeks to meet students where they are in their musical endeavors and challenge them to grow their skills in singing and playing musical instruments while also encouraging them towards spiritual growth and personal development.

The BCF Music and Worship Division Faculty will join other talented clinicians to provide instruction during the breakout sessions and motivate students to reach their full potential in areas of interest including but not limited to vocals, guitar, bass, keyboard, and drums. Classes in the creative arts such as drama, sign language, and illusion will also be offered.

Through Elevate Worship Arts Camp, students will be given opportunities for spiritual growth as they participate in Bible studies, youth-oriented worship services, and devotional times. Students will learn the significance of their God-given gifts and abilities, and the great joy that comes along with using those talents to honor the One who created them.

Elevate will also be filled with fun activities for each of the participants. According to BCF Music and Worship Division Chair Bill Davis, there will be recreational opportunities planned on campus each day, as well as a trip or two to local water attractions. Students will get a glimpse into residential college life as they stay in the dorms and eat in the college dining hall, the Deese Center, throughout the week.

Registration for camp is now open! Please visit the BCF website at www.baptistcollege.edu and click on the Elevate banner. In addition to registering online, there will be a list of items to bring, information on what will be provided, a tentative schedule for the week, payment options, and the required medical release form. The camp cost is $200, which includes lodging, meals, and all of the conference activities; however, BCF is offering an “early bird” discounted fee of $180 through May 31. Don’t miss a chance to be part of this exciting Worship Arts Camp this summer!

For more information about Elevate Worship Arts Camp hosted by the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida, please call 800-328-2660 ext. 427, or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.