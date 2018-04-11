4th Annual North Florida Wildflower Festival

Saturday, April 28, 2018, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. CT

The North Florida Wildflower Festival celebrates the beauty and charm of the region!

Downtown Blountstown will be in full bloom Saturday, April 28th during the North Florida Wildflower Festival from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The event will be held in Magnolia Square.

New vendors are signing up each day for the fourth annual event. Highlights will be plant and flower vendors, jewelry, yard art, honey, clothing, jewelry, and arts and crafts.

FREE kids’ activities will be provided by Calhoun County 4-H, and FREE train rides will take guests down to the M&B Depot Park & Museum and back throughout the day.

The Wildflower Festival is organized by the Calhoun County Chamber of Commerce.