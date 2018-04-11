Shiloh Baptist presented with plaque

Shiloh Baptist Church was recently presented with a 10-year recognition plaque for their participation with Operation Christmas Child.

On Sunday, April 8, Tom and Brenda Stallworth, Central Panhandle Area Coordinators, and Anthony Mosier, Central Panhandle Logistics Coordinator, presented to Tim Patton, pastor of Shiloh Baptist Church, and Karen Weeks, Central Panhandle Drop-Off Team Leader, a plaque from Operation Christmas Child recognizing Shiloh Baptist Church with 10 years of service as a drop-off location for Shoebox gifts.

The plaque reads, in part:

“Operation Christmas Child recognizes Shiloh Baptist Church, in appreciation of 10 years of partnership with Operation Christmas Child as an official drop-off location. Your love for the Lord Jesus Christ is demonstrated through your service and compassion for others.” – Franklin Graham, President, Samaritan’s Purse

National Collection Week for Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts this year will be Monday, November 12th through Monday, November 19th. Shiloh Baptist Church will be available to accept your shoebox gifts once again this year. Plan and pack early.